Towleroad

Trump Tweet Gloats After Karen Handel Win, Attacking Democrats for Obstruction

by Andy Towle
June 21, 2017 | 7:28am

Emboldened by Karen Handel’s win in the Georgia special election and Ralph Norman’s win in South Carolina, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to launch a fresh attack on Democrats.

Tweeted Trump: “Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn’t work!”

There’s that word obstruction again. Projection much?

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans continue to craft their evil healthcare bill away from daylight.



