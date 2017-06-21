Trump Tweet Gloats After Karen Handel Win, Attacking Democrats for Obstruction

Emboldened by Karen Handel’s win in the Georgia special election and Ralph Norman’s win in South Carolina, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to launch a fresh attack on Democrats.
Tweeted Trump: “Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn’t work!”
Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017
Democrats would do much better as a party if they got together with Republicans on Healthcare,Tax Cuts,Security. Obstruction doesn't work!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017
There’s that word obstruction again. Projection much?
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans continue to craft their evil healthcare bill away from daylight.