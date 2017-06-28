Trump Goes Ballistic on Twitter After NYT Reports He Can’t ‘Close’ on Healthcare

Merkel: CDU Lawmakers Can Vote with Their Conscience on Gay Marriage on June 30

Donald Trump is furious about a New York Times story reporting on flagging efforts to pass the Trumpcare bill. Last night GOP leaders delayed a vote on the Senate bill until after the 4th of July recess because they failed to have the support.

Wrote the NYT:

If Republicans do manage to broker a deal — as Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, pledged to do during a lively East Room back-and-forth with the president — it is not likely to be because of Mr. Trump’s involvement. Until Tuesday afternoon, the president was largely on the sidelines as the fate of one of his most important campaign pledges played out.

Mr. McConnell, who kept the president at a polite arm’s length while he oversaw negotiations over the bill, asked Mr. Trump to arrange the meeting with all 52 Republican senators during a morning phone call, in part to show senators the White House was in fact fully engaged, according to two people with knowledge of the call.

When asked by reporters clustered on the blacktop outside the West Wing if Mr. Trump had command of the details of the negotiations, Mr. McConnell ignored the question and smiled blandly.

Trump, of course, just loves to be depicted this way.

He tweeted:

“The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don’t even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke!…Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.”

The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me. They don't even call to verify the facts of a story. A Fake News Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017