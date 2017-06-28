Trump Creeps on Female Reporter During Diplomatic Phone Call with New Irish Prime Minister: WATCH

Donald Trump appeared to creep on an Irish reporter during a diplomatic phone call with new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
The reporter, Caitriona Perry of RTÉ described it as a “bizarre moment.”
Said Trump:
“We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now. We have all of this Irish beautiful Irish press here. Where are you from? Come here, come here. She has a nice smile on her face…so I bet she treats you well.”
Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji
— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017