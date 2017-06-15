Trump Tweet Blasts ‘Obstruction of Justice’ Reports

Donald Trump on Thursday morning lashed out at a Wednesday night report that he’s being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for obstruction of justice in the FBI’s Russia probe.

Tweeted Trump: “They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice”

An hour later, Trump added another tweet: “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA”

The Washington Post reported this last night:

The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.

Trump had received private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing.