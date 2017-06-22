Blue Collar Crowd Applauds Trump for Not Wanting Poor People to Manage the Economy: WATCH

Donald Trump told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa last night that he doesn’t want to appoint a poor person to manage the economy, a point with which the blue collar crowd agreed.

Said Trump:

“I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions I just don’t want a poor person. Wilbur [Ross] is a very rich person in charge of commerce. That’s the kind of thinking we want. You know really. They’re representing the country. They don’t want the money. They’re representing the country.”

Watch:

Reactions: