Trump Fires Off Fuming Tuesday Tweets Attacking ‘Dirty Fake News Media’ and ‘Dangerous’ 9th Circuit

by Andy Towle
June 13, 2017 | 7:05am

Donald Trump started his Tuesday morning with a couple of angry tweets amid a cat and mouse game with the media over White House “tapes”, and reports that the president is considering firing the special counsel in the Russia probe, Robert Mueller.

Tweeted Trump: “The Fake News Media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”

He later made an attack on the 9th Circuit, which he has threatened to do away with: “Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C.”

UPDATED. Two hours later, Trump is still tweeting, attacking Loretta Lynch and demanding an apology from the “Fake News” media.



