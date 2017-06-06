Donald Trump: Twitter Lets Me ‘Get the Honest and Unfiltered Message Out’

Donald Trump, who sabotaged his own Department of Justice and his own White House aides in several tweets yesterday, argued for his use of Twitter on Tuesday morning, tweeting, “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.”
The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017