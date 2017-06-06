Towleroad

BREAKING: FBI Arrests NSA Contractor for Leaking Top Secret Report to Press

Donald Trump: Twitter Lets Me ‘Get the Honest and Unfiltered Message Out’

by Andy Towle
June 6, 2017 | 8:08am

Donald Trump, who sabotaged his own Department of Justice and his own White House aides in several tweets yesterday, argued for his use of Twitter on Tuesday morning, tweeting, “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.”



You Might Also Like