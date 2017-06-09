Towleroad

Trump Tweets Back: I’m ‘Completely Vindicated’ and ‘Comey is a Leaker’

by Andy Towle
June 9, 2017 | 6:45am

Donald Trump broke a tweet fast (likely mandated by his lawyers) to lash out at former FBI Director James Comey on Friday morning, following Comey’s Thursday testimony which called Trump a liar and revealed that Trump obstructed justice in the Russia investigation.

Tweeted Trump: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Apparently Trump needs an attorney on 24-hour watch to keep him from tweeting.



