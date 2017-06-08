Trump ‘Feels Completely and Totally Vindicated’ by Comey Statement

This Comey Attack Ad Will Air During the Former FBI Director’s Testimony: WATCH

Trump Demanded ‘Loyalty,’ Asked for End to Flynn Probe, Comey to Testify

Donald Trump says he “feels completely and totally vindicated” and “is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda,” according to a statement put out late yesterday by Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz.

The statement comes as fired FBI Director James Comey prepares to go before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a blockbuster session.

Said the statement: “The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.”

Good luck with that.

The Comey testimony begins at 10 am.