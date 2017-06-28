Trump Tweet Rampage Continues at ‘Washington Post’ and ‘Amazon’ After Magazine Cover Exposé

Broadway’s ‘1984’ Won’t Make You Vomit — At Least Not for the Reason You Think: REVIEW

RuPaul Sits Down for a Hilarious Interview with the UK’s ‘Chatty Man’ Alan Carr: WATCH

Donald Trump remained on a Twitter rampage on Wednesday morning following attacks on the New York Times. He lashed out at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post and Bezos’ other company Amazon.

The Washington Post reported that Trump displays fake TIME magazine covers praising himself in at least five of his golf clubs.

Tweeted Trump:

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!”

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

READ THIS NEXT: Donald Trump Displays Fake ‘TIME’ Magazine Covers Lauding Him at His Golf Resorts