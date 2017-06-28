Trump Tweet Rampage Continues at ‘Washington Post’ and ‘Amazon’ After Magazine Cover Exposé

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
June 28, 2017 | 9:23am

Donald Trump remained on a Twitter rampage on Wednesday morning following attacks on the New York Times. He lashed out at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post and Bezos’ other company Amazon.

The Washington Post reported that Trump displays fake TIME magazine covers praising himself in at least five of his golf clubs.

Tweeted Trump:

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!”

