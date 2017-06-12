‘American Gods’ Finale, ‘Great British Baking’ Return and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

The most troubling show to watch during these chaotic political times mercifully ends Wednesday. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wraps its stunning first season with what we’re sure will be a beautifully tense and miserably depressing finale.

Although they do share a similar sartorial style, don’t confuse AFI’s Life Achievement Award honoree Diane Keaton with that other gay icon getting lots of love lately. Tune in Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on TNT to see AFI’s tribute to the star of Annie Hall, The First Wives Club and many more memorable films.

Before Mama Ru crowns America’s Next Drag Superstar, get reacquainted with all the also-rans from season nine of Logo’s RuPaul’s Drag Race on the reunion special Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern. There’s a 200 percent chance Cynthia Lee Fontaine will reference her cucu.

I don’t think you’re ready for the jelly inside this swiss roll on the fourth season of The Great British Baking Show on PBS. The beloved competition is back Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern, but it’s sadly the last season with the hosts and judges soggy bottoms like ourselves have come to adore.

The series that touted the most explicit gay sex scene on television, American Gods, has its season finale Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Starz.

What are you watching this week on TV?