Donald Trump Blocks Progressive, Pro-LGBT Veterans Group on Twitter

Donald Trump has blocked Vote Vets, a progressive, pro-LGBT veterans group, on Twitter.

Tweeted the group: “The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced”

The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced. pic.twitter.com/SaCN5hKU9R — VoteVets (@votevets) June 13, 2017

Writes The Hill:

The group has in the past criticized the president over his budget proposal, Republican attempts to repeal and replace ObamaCare and the president’s executive order temporarily barring individuals from certain predominantly Muslim nations from entering the United States.

In one television advertisement aired during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in early February, VoteVets spoke directly to Trump, telling him to start acting like “a legitimate president.”

“Look, you lost the popular vote … You’re having trouble drawing a crowd … And your approval rating keeps sinking …” a veteran of the war in Afghanistan says in the ad.

“But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act, and banning Muslims won’t help … And that’s not the America I sacrificed for … . You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one.”