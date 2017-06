Pittsburgh Police Union Leader Says LGBTQ Decals on Squad Cars Will Lead to Radicalized Groups Seeking Them: VIDEO

Towleroad is looking for a motivated writer(s) to join our team. You should have excellent news judgment, great communications skills, a familiarity with our audience and content, and an obsession with and skill at figuring out what people are sharing, liking, and talking about online.

More info here. Thanks!