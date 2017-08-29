Towleroad

BREAKING: Houston Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online

Aetna Faces Class-Action Lawsuit over HIV Disclosures

by Towleroad
August 29, 2017 | 7:28am

aetna hiv

Legal groups on Monday filed a class-action lawsuit against the health insurer Aetna, alleging the company violated the privacy of its customers by sending many of them letters through which the phrase “filling prescriptions for HIV” was visible through envelope windows. The federal suit alleges the breach affected as many as 12,000 Aetna customers living in…

Posted August 29, 2017 at 7:28am ETC by Towleroad
in Aetna, AIDS/HIV, Health

Ptown Hacks 2017 — NEW!

Click to Download PDF Now! or flip through the whole guide below.

And be sure to tell them you saw it in Ptown Hacks




You Might Also Like