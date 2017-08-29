Aetna Faces Class-Action Lawsuit over HIV Disclosures

Legal groups on Monday filed a class-action lawsuit against the health insurer Aetna, alleging the company violated the privacy of its customers by sending many of them letters through which the phrase “filling prescriptions for HIV” was visible through envelope windows. The federal suit alleges the breach affected as many as 12,000 Aetna customers living in…
Ptown Hacks 2017 — NEW!
Click to Download PDF Now! or flip through the whole guide below.
And be sure to tell them you saw it in Ptown Hacks