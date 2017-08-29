Bryan Hawn Drops His Speedo for ‘Despacito’ — WATCH

Bryan Hawn, YouTube’s premier pop music cover artist butt model (last seen here dueting with Reese Rideout on their Chainsmokers-Coldplay cover), presents a rewritten cover of Luis Fonsi’s massive worldwide hit “Despacito”.
Hawn’s self-mockery is turned up to blast, and turns out some lyrics that head into Weird Al territory:
Despacito,
Can I respirate the culo despacito
I might even offer you my bag of fritos
Like a tornado ripping off your speedo
Despacito,
Can I paint nude art of you please despacito
Frame and then parade it through to all the people
Cause that ass is definitely a masterpiece, oh
Watch (work-unfriendly):
