Bryan Hawn Drops His Speedo for ‘Despacito’ — WATCH

Bryan Hawn, YouTube’s premier pop music cover artist butt model (last seen here dueting with Reese Rideout on their Chainsmokers-Coldplay cover), presents a rewritten cover of Luis Fonsi’s massive worldwide hit “Despacito”.

Hawn’s self-mockery is turned up to blast, and turns out some lyrics that head into Weird Al territory:

Despacito,

Can I respirate the culo despacito

I might even offer you my bag of fritos

Like a tornado ripping off your speedo

Despacito,

Can I paint nude art of you please despacito

Frame and then parade it through to all the people

Cause that ass is definitely a masterpiece, oh

Watch (work-unfriendly):