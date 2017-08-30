Where Celebrity Chefs Dish It Out in Las Vegas

The biggest names in the culinary industry all call Las Vegas home. Make your reservation for the most delectable dishes inspired by true culinary giants.

Italian Tastes Blended with That Special Giada Touch

Pull up a chair at Giada – The Restaurant inside The Cromwell and you’ll be greeted with warm colors, comfortable furniture and natural lighting whether you’re eating in the dining room, or the lounge boasting breathtaking views of the Bellagio fountains and Caesars Palace. The menu consists of Italian cuisine with refreshing, Californian influences. Menu items include lemon spaghetti (right), chicken cacciatore, Marsala herb chicken meatballs, rosemary focaccia and lemon flatbread, and vegetable Bolognese rigatoni.

Sumptuous Shanghai, Szechuan and Cantonese Cuisine at Wing Lei

A decadent twist on early French-influenced Shanghai, the dramatic décor at this elegant restaurant inside Wynn Las Vegas is as sumptuous as chef Ming Yu’s cuisine at Wing Lei − a masterful mix of Cantonese, Shanghai and Szechuan cooking styles. The first and only Chinese restaurant in North America to be honored with the coveted AAA Four Diamond Award. The attire at Wing Lei is casual elegant, and private dining and event spaces are available.

Indulge on Seasonal Favorites at Harvest

Enjoy an all-new culinary experience at Las Vegas chef Roy Ellamar’s newest restaurant, Harvest, at Bellagio. Ellamar’s new-American cuisine features local and regional ingredients, seasonally inspired dishes and unexpected preparation methods. The restaurant’s menu is grouped by distinctive characteristics: Garden, Ocean, Ranch, Boards, Stone Oven, Rotisserie and Snack Wagon Delights. The seasonal American menu is created in the exhibition kitchen in the center of the main dining room.

Twist Things Up at Pierre Gagnaire’s Only U.S. Restaurant

Mandarin Oriental on the Strip is the only place in the country where you can experience the extraordinary cuisine of three-star Michelin chef Pierre Gagnaire. At Twist, you’ll see why Gagnaire is celebrated as a pioneer of the fusion movement. Here, he introduces another entirely new concept, matching flavors and textures in the most unexpected way. Each dish will delight the senses with the familiarity of classic French cuisine and a modern twist.

Las Vegas and its roster of celebrity chefs have something for every appetite!