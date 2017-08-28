Hurricane Harvey, Patrick Cowley, Minnie Driver, Frank Bruni, Taylor Swift, Gay Lions, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: HOT LINKS

Meanwhile, In Westeros: Plans, Partnerships and More Come Crumbling Down on ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale [RECAP]

‘Vogue’ Italia Doubles Down on Gay Kissing with Two Sexy September Issue Covers

HURRICANE HARVEY. Storm to move over Gulf of Mexico, make landfall second time.

HARVEY LATEST: The storm is moving back into the Gulf over the next 6-12 hours; even more rain is on the way: https://t.co/QOLcHGnV7c pic.twitter.com/vhWsS3Ie3a — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2017

HURRICANE HARVEY. Mexico offers relief: ‘The Mexican government expressed its solidarity Sunday with the United States following the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and offered assistance to Texas. Mexico offered to help Texas deal with the disaster, “as good neighbors should always do in trying times.”‘

LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO. Taylor Swift’s video director says he didn’t rip off Beyoncé.

ARIZONA. Joe Arpaio may challenge Senator Jeff Flake in primary: “Arpaio’s apparent interest in the Arizona primary comes as Trump continues to encourage potential challenges to Flake. He recently tweeted in support of former State Sen. Kelli Ward (R), who jumped into the 2018 primary before the 2016 race even ended. And Trump’s administration continues to speak to potential challengers, most recently meeting with a group backstage at his rally in Phoenix last week. ”

VIRGINIA. Police finally arrested a man who fired a gun at a black protester in Charlottesville.

Here's the video—racist pulls gun and fires on black protester, cops did nothing pic.twitter.com/lE2PcGKJRw — Matt Bors (@MattBors) August 26, 2017

FRANK BRUNI. The worst (and best) places to be gay in America. “There’s no such thing as L.G.B.T. life in America, a country even more divided on this front than on others. There’s L.G.B.T. life in a group of essentially progressive places like New York, Maryland, Oregon and California, which bans government-funded travel to states it deems unduly discriminatory. Then there is L.G.B.T. life on that blacklist, which includes Texas, Kansas, Mississippi and South Dakota.”

TRUMP. Isolating us from allies and militarizing the police.

MINNIE DRIVER. She may be coming back to Will & Grace.

CONDRAGULATIONS. A UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is definitely happening. ‘Speaking exclusively at DragWorld, Michelle explained: “Myself and Ru will be doing it, there will be no one else. It’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, and you speak English so we don’t have to worry about the translation.’

MISSOURI. College of the Ozarks named worst college for gay an trans students: “Valorie Coleman, a public relations director at the school, told the Springfield News-Leader that she does not consider the school hostile to LGBT people, but she acknowledged its strict rules against what she called sexual immorality.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Scott Gardner. More here.

AFTERNOONERS. Ultimate compilation of Patrick Cowley’s gay porn soundtracks to be released.

CORAL RIDGE MINISTRIES. Florida church sues over designation as an anti-LGBT hate group: “In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala., federal court, Coral Ridge Ministries Media Inc. accused Amazon of religious discrimination and GuideStar USA and the SPLC of falsely labeling it as an anti-LGBT hate group. Coral Ridge does business as D. James Kennedy Ministries and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It began in 1974 and produced a television show “Truths that Transform,” and a radio show by the same name.”

WILD CATS. Two male lions photographed fornicating.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Seth Holbrook.

Got to shoot with the man himself @gmvaughan 📸🔥super chill dude and extremely professional. Had a blast man, thanks for the awesome shots! 🙏🏽💯💥 A post shared by Seth Holbrook (@seffbreezy) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Tell them gators watch out for me.👊🏽🐊💯#Raw #NoEdit #NoRetouch A post shared by Seth Holbrook (@seffbreezy) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT