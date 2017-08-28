‘Vogue’ Italia Doubles Down on Gay Kissing with Two Sexy September Issue Covers

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
August 28, 2017 | 2:28pm

Vogue Italia is celebrating gay couples in a big way on its September issue, publishing two covers with same-sex models locking lips.

 

Writes Refinery29:

Following the example set by the late, great, Franca Sozzani who frequently dedicated entire issues to underrepresented minorities in fashion, like plus-size and women of color, new editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti has chosen to celebrate fashion’s biggest month with models locking lips. Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti on one cover, real-life couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson on another, and yet a third one features Maria Carla Boscono and Federico Spinas.

 

The covers were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

