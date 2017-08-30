Mat Staver: Anti-Gay Hate Groups are Persecuted Like Jews in Nazi Germany – LISTEN

Mat Staver, the head of Liberty Counsel and friend to oft-married Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, said that labeling his anti-gay litigation organization as a hate group is similar to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Speaking during an interview on VCY America’s “Crosstalk” program on August 22, host Jim Schneider asked persecuted Staver how he felt about the Southern Poverty Law Center labeling organizations such as his as hate groups.

People in 48 states can legally murder LGBTQ people by claiming gay or trans-panic as a defense. But @MatStaver & FRC are the oppressed ones — The Lady Of Gehenna (@GwendolynLesch) August 29, 2017

Staver said:

“I think that’s a question that everyone listening here needs to answer.

“I think we’ve crossed the line and we can’t let this go any further. We’ve got to push back, it cannot happen like this.

“You know, if you go back into the 1930s, what ultimately happened back then with the Jews—and history, you know, there’s other histories you can point to—but they began to ultimately ban Jews from public employment, then ban Jews from their private employment, then put a Star of David on their ID and a Star of David on their passport, restrict their travel, restrict their income opportunity, and eventually you know what happened, we had to fight a World War II over that issue.”

Listen to the interview via Right Wing Watch below.