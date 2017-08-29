Watch the Entire Cast of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Take on RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ — VIDEO

Crew Makeovers Get ‘Ruvealed,’ ‘The Bold Type’ Gets Political, Real Housewives’ and More TV This Week

On last night’s So You Think You Can Dance, the All-Stars and the Top 8 dancers performed together to “Call Me Mother”, from RuPaul’s recent album American. The performance was choreographed by Mark Kanemura.

Watch:

RuPaul tweeted the lyrics to the track last night as the show aired: