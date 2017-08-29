Towleroad

BREAKING: Houston Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online

Watch the Entire Cast of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Take on RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ — VIDEO

by Andy Towle
August 29, 2017 | 8:08am

On last night’s So You Think You Can Dance, the All-Stars and the Top 8 dancers performed together to “Call Me Mother”, from RuPaul’s recent album American. The performance was choreographed by Mark Kanemura.

Watch:

 

RuPaul tweeted the lyrics to the track last night as the show aired:

Ptown Hacks 2017 — NEW!

Click to Download PDF Now! or flip through the whole guide below.

And be sure to tell them you saw it in Ptown Hacks




You Might Also Like