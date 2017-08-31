Towleroad

Sam Smith Emails Fans, Tells Them New Music is Imminent

by Andy Towle
August 31, 2017 | 10:33am

New music from British singer-songwriter Sam Smith may be imminent, according to rumblings he’s been making online.

Filming – Last Day x @jamesmsbarber

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

 

Smith sent an email out to newsletter subscribers with pictures of him in the studio.

Said Smith:

“First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you. I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking t all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again. The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”

Rumored collaborators are Jimmy Napes and Naughty Boy, Clean Bandit, and Timbaland.  Smith has spent time in the studio with all of them.

Rehearsing x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on



