Sam Smith Emails Fans, Tells Them New Music is Imminent

New music from British singer-songwriter Sam Smith may be imminent, according to rumblings he’s been making online.

Filming – Last Day x @jamesmsbarber A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Smith sent an email out to newsletter subscribers with pictures of him in the studio.

Said Smith:

“First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can’t wait to tell you. I have missed you all desperately, and a day hasn’t gone by when I haven’t been looking t all your comments and dreaming of singing with you all again. The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I’ve poured my soul & heart into this record. Love you all, and see you in the not so distant future.”