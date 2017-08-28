Transgender Military Service Members Have a Red Carpet Moment at the VMAs

Olympic Hurdler Colin Jackson Comes Out as Gay: VIDEO

As we reported last week, six transgender military service members walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs last night, invited by President Chris McCarthy to draw attention to the trans military ban ordered by Donald Trump.

The service members — Sterling James Crutcher, Air Force Airman First Class; Logan B. Ireland, Air Force Staff Sergeant; Akira Wyatt, Navy Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class; Brynn Tannehill, Former Navy Lt. Commander; Laila Ireland, Retired Army veteran; and Jennifer Peace, U.S. Army Captain — walked the carpet with GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, below.

PROUDLY welcoming our troops to the #VMAS red carpet 💪🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u02yIA3iBA — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2017

A few of the service members were able to talk on camera during a pre-show interview.

Watch: