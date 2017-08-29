Crew Makeovers Get ‘Ruvealed,’ ‘The Bold Type’ Gets Political, Real Housewives’ and More TV This Week

Houston Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Prepares To Open Church To Flood Victims After Being Shamed Online

Watch the Entire Cast of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Take on RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ — VIDEO

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Freeform’s The Bold Type gets political Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern. Kat (Aisha Dee)

rushes to the airport when her love interest, queer Muslim artist Adena (Nikohl Boosheri), is detained at the airport.

Welcome to the wifey table. A new episode of #DifficultPeople, this Tuesday, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/MpujfYEVyY — Difficult People (@DifficultOnHulu) August 27, 2017

This week on Difficult People, Billy (Billy Eichner) joins the guy he’s seeing (played by the handsome John Cho) for a work function and find himself struggling to get along with the other work wives. Meanwhile, Julie (Julie Klausner) tries to spice up her relationship with Arthur (James Urbaniak) with a little role play. The new episode drops Tuesday on Hulu.

Say goodbye to what may be the drunkest Real Housewives on TV. The Real Housewives of New York bid adieu with part three of their reunion special 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday on Bravo.

We’re only a couple episodes into this season of Project Runway, and things are already getting intense. On Thursday’s episode, 9 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime, the designers are tasked with creating movement-inspired pieces. Maddie Ziegler guest judges.

Relive one of the best moments of last season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race with Ruvealed Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Logo. For the challenge, the remaining queens give the crew drag makeovers, including the star-making transformation into Winter Green.

What are you watching this week on TV?