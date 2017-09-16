Defense Secretary Tells Military Leaders Transgender People Can Continue to Serve for Now

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told military leaders in a memo on Friday that transgender people can continue to enlist until the time that his bogus panel has completed its work.

The AP reports:

In his memo released Friday, Mattis said the deputy defense secretary and the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs will lead a panel that will determine how the department will implement the ban. Outside experts may be included to provide additional advice. The Pentagon refused to release the memo, but provided a summary.

According to the Pentagon, Mattis made clear in his memo that the current policies on transgender troops remain in effect. He said transgender individuals can continue to serve in the military and continue to receive any required medical care.

That interim guidance laid out in the memo will stay in effect until Feb. 21, when the Pentagon must complete its final plan on how and when transgender individuals may serve in the military.