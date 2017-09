Student Shot Dead by Police at Georgia Tech Was LGBTQ Activist, Pride Alliance President

Trump Retweets GIF That Shows Him Violently Striking Hillary Clinton with a Golf Ball

9 to 5 co-stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda reunited for an Emmy Awards appearance and proceed to shred Donald Trump without even mentioning his name.

Said Fonda: “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.

Added Tomlin: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

