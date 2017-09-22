Australian Football League Boss Faces Backlash For Supporting Gay Marriage

Jimmy Kimmel Isn’t Letting Up, Rages at Sen. Bill Cassidy and Obamacare Repeal for 3rd Night: WATCH

The Australian Football League (AFL) has changed its logo to support same-sex marriage.

"People are getting sick of this…" Neil Mitchell fears the AFL has just hurt the 'yes' campaign with logo change https://t.co/6JI2UkRcJg pic.twitter.com/e2AfSWMOzA — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) September 20, 2017

The logo appeared at AFL headquarters in Melbourne as a “strong statement” on the issue, said Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan.

Speaking on Fox Footy on Tuesday evening, McLachlan added:

“This is an issue that means a lot to many of our players, many of my employees and a lot of people in the community. It’s incumbent on us to have a view. It’s also, it’s incumbent on us not to lecture people … but say ‘this is who we are as a brand’.”

However, according to Yahoo!, many teams, representatives and fans are not happy with the AFL’s position.

While Melbourne club Carlton declined to endorse the “yes” campaign out of respect for “personal choice,” Fox Footy host Sam Newman said the AFL are “political whores” who are telling people how to vote.

According to Sky, Newman added:

“If this was about the AFL putting Yes on the football about climate change, or save the whales, or greenhouse emissions or whatever, I would have exactly the same opinion.

“But who in the hell are these people at the AFL who are telling the football public what they should do in their lives and who they should vote for in any political agenda – who are you?”

A number of other sporting organizations including Cricket Australia and Football Federation Australia have voiced support for same-sex marriage.

[AFT News Update] 'We're not grandstanding': AFL boss – Gillon McLachlan stands by League's marriage equality s… https://t.co/dDOIFCQtUh — Ash Footy TV (@AshFootyTV) September 22, 2017

However, Swimming Australia said while it was committed to equality, its members were entitled to have their own positions on the issue.

(Image via Wikipedia)