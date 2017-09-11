Armie Hammer Destroys James Woods Over the Gay Relationship in His New Film

Jim Carrey Leaves Fashion Week Reporter Speechless: ‘There’s No Meaning to Any of This’ — WATCH

Armie Hammer destroyed conservative troll and faded actor James Wood after Woods blasted Hammer’s new film Call Me By Your Name.

Woods, who retweeted a Towleroad post about the film, which features Hammer as a 24-year old American scholar who attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy played by Timothee Chalamet, accused the film of “quietly chip[ping] away the last barriers of decency.”

Woods also hashtagged NAMBLA (the North American Man Boy Love Association).

Hammer tweeted back at Woods: “Didn’t you date a 19-year-old when you were 60……?”

Hammer is right. And, Woods replaced that girlfriend with another 20-year-old when he was 66, one who had recently been arrested for felony drug possession.