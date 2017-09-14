Benham Brothers: God Sent Hurricanes Because U.S. Needs to Repent for LGBTQ Rights — WATCH

David and Jason Benham, the questionably straight outspoken twins of the religious right, have figured out why the U.S. is being hit with hurricanes: it needs to repent for LGBT rights, Right Wing Watch reports.

Said David Benham in a new video:

“One of the things we heard a lot 16 years ago was rebuild, rebuild, rebuild. But the word we didn’t hear was repent, because as a nation if you would have told us back then in 2001 that in 2017 we would be completely redefining what gender means, what marriage means, what sexuality means, people wouldn’t even be standing for the anthem, and there’d be riots and protests in our streets and white supremacists with torches in their hands, and Antifa bullying and beating people into comas, I would have said there’s no way that would happen. So today, there’s a message from God for us.”

Jason then jumped in to exclaim that in their Bible reading yesterday, Psalms 104:4, they read the phrase “God, he makes the winds his messengers.”

Added Jason: “So God is speaking through the wind and now we have, just yesterday, Hurricane Irma touching land in Florida and God is speaking saying, ‘I’m making the wind my messengers.’”

Holy crap, you guys.

Concluded David:

“And when we say that gender, there is no boundary, when we say that sexuality, there is no boundary. When we say that marriage can be whatever you want it to be, we are breaching the boundaries of God and we as a country on the anniversary of 9/11, sixteen years after that horrific terrorist act took place in our country, God is speaking: ‘Repent. Yes, you’ve rebuilt, but it’s time to repent.’”

Watch: