Gay Adult Film Actor Wesley Woods Comes for Colby Keller

Wesley Woods, a gay adult film actor, let his fellow porn star Colby Keller have it in a lengthy post being shared on social media.

Keller, who Woods describes as “a man who obviously lives in an ivory tower without any minority friends,” has made his vote for Trump and his views on why he did it (to “overthrow the system“) well known on social media.

Writes Woods, in part:

He hopes that one day, when we evolve as a species, we will one day wake up, stretch and suddenly understand why he did what he did. But, what about minorities without his white male privileges that can’t wait until “one day” to be educated on the glory of what his vote did.

I understand why he did it- he is a white man who can blend REAL QUICK with his surroundings- he (and I) have NOTHING TO LOSE. What a disgrace to others who do not live a life where that opportunity exists. He OPENLY and PROUDLY voted AGAINST anyone who feels marginalized. Colby, you and I will never fully understand how it feels to live a life of oppression.

You will never fear being shot by a police officer, you will never fear being grabbed by the pussy, you will never fear being mocked for your disabilities, you will never fear what others think of you based on the color of your skin, you will never fear being an outsider- but, with your pompous regard to others in choosing your vote, I hope you understand the impact you placed against those oppressed by the people you put in power.

I don’t believe Colby Keller stands behind his vote anymore- I think he’s trapped, and instead of apologizing he stands behind his vote adding to the offensiveness of the current political debate. It is a disastrous attempt at being truly radical.

A true radical works on undoing systematic and root causes of systemic problems and cultural injustices, but Colby Keller is further adding to it.

Woods calls on folks who agree with him to boycott Keller and not watch his videos.

Read the full post below: