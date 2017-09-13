‘Everyday People’ – Cher and Future Duet in New ‘Gap’ Ad: WATCH

Colorado Cake Maker Asks Supreme Court to Provide a Religious Liberty Right to Refuse Gay Couple

Gap Inc. has enlisted Cher and Future to duet for a new TV spot called “Meet Me in the Gap”, covering Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everyday People”.

Cher recently made headlines for her mic-dropping response to a troll on Twitter. After tweeting an offer to host a Dreamer kicked out by Trump’s decision to end the DACA immigration program, Cher was attacked by a troll.

Replied Brenda Webb: “Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!”

And then Cher shut her down: “Then keep your eyes open bitch.”