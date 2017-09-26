Debra Messing Says She Regrets Appearing on Megyn Kelly’s Show Following the Host’s Odd Gay Remarks

Debra Messing says she “regrets going on” Megyn Kelly’s NBC morning show following Kelly’s strange remarks to a gay Will & Grace superfan.

After welcoming the fan up to the set, she asked him, “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?”

Replied Turner: “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

After telling Turner that he was winning two free tickets to a taping in L.A., she assured him, “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is gonna work out great.”

Messing told a follower on Instagram Tuesday that she didn’t know she would be on Kelly’s show: “Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”