Dianne Feinstein Rips Trump for Hillary Golf Ball Tweet: ‘Appalling and Disgusting…Grow Up and Do Your Job’

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) lashed out at Donald Trump on Monday, responding to Trump’s retweet over the weekend of a video which depicted him violently striking Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

Said Feinstein in a statement:

“The president’s Sunday morning tweet of a video depicting an attack on Hillary Clinton is appalling and disgusting. He continues to obsessively lash out at her — at his rallies, with his words and now through social media — in a manner that is utterly unbecoming of the president of the United States. Every one of us should be offended by the vindictive and candidly dangerous messages that demean not only Secretary Clinton but all women. Grow up and do your job.”