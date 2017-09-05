Towleroad

BREAKING: Check Out the First Image of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying Headline a Superfruit Fight Night in ‘Future Friends’ — WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 5, 2017 | 12:57pm

Superfruit’s Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying (also the two gay members of Pentatonix) take it to the boxing ring in their new video for “Future Friends”, also the name of their two-part EP.

The clip was directed by Alon Isocianu. See who takes home the title, above.



You Might Also Like