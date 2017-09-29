San Juan Mayor Explodes at Trump Official: ‘This is Not a Good News Story. This is a People are Dying Story’ — WATCH

This Transgender Couple Met in the Military and Ellen is Celebrating Their Unique Story: WATCH

San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz reacted with fury at comments by Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke’s remarks that the government’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is a “good news story.”

“Damn it. This is not a good news story. This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a life or death story. This is there’s a truckload of stuff that cannot be taken to people story. This is a story of a devastation that continues to worsen because people are not getting food and water…it is not a good news story when people are dying because they can’t get dialysis. When their generators aren’t working…where is the good news here?”

Watch: