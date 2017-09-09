The Hound’s New Video is a ‘Queer AF’ Lament on a Lost Relationship: WATCH

“Can’t Let You Go”, the new video from The Hound (aka L.A.-based musician John Constantine features himself and model Aram Giragos, depicts something many who’ve ever been in a broken relationship can relate to.

Said Constantine to HuffPost:

“I think it’s still very difficult to be a gay musician. A lot of times in the mainstream market you are told to keep your queerness as an afterthought and market yourself in a heteronormative way, or risk being labeled as a parody or not taken seriously. Meanwhile your straight contemporaries can be as honest, intimate and sexual as they want to be without any hesitation of it hurting their career. So, I want to keep writing and performing without compromise, stay true to myself, and be queer AF without fear.”

Watch: