BREAKING: What if Your Alexa Virtual Assistant Was Taken Over by Karen Walker? – WATCH

Hugh Jackman Urges Australians to Vote ‘Yes’ on Gay Marriage

by Andy Towle
September 27, 2017 | 10:17am

Hugh Jackman is the latest celebrity to come out in support of marriage equality in Australia, tweeting that he and his wife Deborra-lee Furness will be voting ‘yes’ in the postal vote.

Tweeted Jackman: “We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law That’s why Deb & I are voting YES and !



