Hugh Jackman Urges Australians to Vote ‘Yes’ on Gay Marriage

Trump Accuses Facebook of Colluding Against Him with ‘Fake News’ Media

Four Charged With Murdering Transgender Teen, Gouging Eyes Out, Burning Body: VIDEO

Hugh Jackman is the latest celebrity to come out in support of marriage equality in Australia, tweeting that he and his wife Deborra-lee Furness will be voting ‘yes’ in the postal vote.

Tweeted Jackman: “We believe all Australians deserve to be treated equally under the law That’s why Deb & I are voting YES # equality and # love! @ Deborra_lee”