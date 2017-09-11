After Joking About Damage Caused by Irma, Milo Yiannopoulos Says Storm Destroyed His House

RuPaul Gives Thanks After Second Consecutive Emmy Win: WATCH

Days after joking about damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean, alt-right homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos claimed his house had been destroyed by the storm.

Yiannopoulos posted a photo of a roof ripped off a building in the West Brickell neighborhood of Miami with the caption “MY HOUSE IS GONE.”

Commenters on his Facebook page were none too sympathetic. One remarked, “Usually houses get dropped on people like you.”

Yiannopoulos had been making snarky comments about the storm over the past week, like “Irma is about to finish what Hillary started: leaving Haiti in ruins” and “In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson’s Necker Island has been devastated.”

America’s Best Christian Mrs. Betty Bowers called the news “Karma’s victory twirl.”