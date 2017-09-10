Towleroad

BREAKING: Broadway Veteran Michael Friedman Dies at 41 of Complications from HIV/AIDS

Kids React to the Gay Animated Short Film ‘In a Heartbeat’ — WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 10, 2017 | 12:47pm

kids react in a heartbeat

The gay animated short film In a Heartbeat, about a young boy who crushes on another boy and is outed by his own heart, is a certified viral hit – it’s already been viewed more than 29 million times.

It’s such a phenomenon that a video of elders reacting to In a Heartbeat has already been viewed more than 5 million times. And a video of the animators reacting to the elders reacting has more than a million views.

And here’s a video, finally, of kids reacting to the saccharine cartoon.

Is there anyone left who hasn’t reacted to this video?

Watch:



You Might Also Like