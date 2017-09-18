Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour, Says ‘Trauma and Chronic Pain’ Preventing Her from ‘Living a Normal Life’

Lady Gaga has canceled her European tour, citing “trauma and chronic pain” that is “keeping [her] from living a normal life.” Gaga explained the cancellations in an Instagram post early Monday.

Said Gaga:

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word “suffer” not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

The Guardian reports:

In a statement from concert promoters Live Nation, the pop singer is said to be “devastated” over the decision, made under the advice of doctors. “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” the statement reads. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.”

The concerts, including five UK dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester, will be rescheduled in “early 2018”.