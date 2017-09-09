Live Webcam Key West

For those of you concerned about conditions in Key West, here’s a live webcam from the top of Two Friends Patio Restaurant near the corner of Front and Duval street.

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen again as it leaves Cuba and heads toward South Florida on Saturday. Key West and the lower keys are going to take a direct hit, according to the latest forecast.

Our thoughts are with our friends in Key West and the rest of you in the Conch Republic and South Florida affected by this storm. Please stay safe and do everything you can to protect yourselves. This is a deadly storm.

More down below from the seaport, Mallory Square, and various places on Duval Street.

They will be operable until the power goes out.

More: