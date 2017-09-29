Lorde and Phil Collins, Huntington, Jennifer Hudson, Betsy DeVos, 50 Cent, Macklemore, Drones, Bermuda: HOT LINKS

Air Force Academy Superintendent Goes Viral, Blasting Racism and Intolerance in No Uncertain Terms: WATCH

SAME LOVE. Macklemore marriage equality anthem surges up Australian charters after calls to ban it from homophobes. “As a former NRL player married for the past 12 years to my wife and with five children, I demand that the NRL reconsider its political position and remove LGBTIQ politics out of the awesome sport of Rugby League”, Mr Wall said in the online petition, which has gathered more than 12,000 signatures as of Thursday evening. The movement was quickly endorsed by former prime minister Tony Abbott, who tweeted: “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

50 CENT. Trump offered me $500,000 to join his presidential campaign.

NO DRONES. FAA bans drones from flying near national landmarks: “At the request of U.S. national security and law enforcement agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is using its existing authority under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) § 99.7 – “Special Security Instructions” – to address concerns about unauthorized drone operations over 10 Department of the Interior (DOI) sites, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.”

BERMUDA. Health Minister represents opponents of gay marriage in bid to overturn marriage equality ruling as government is ordered to pay legal bill of the gay couple who won the right to marry.

CALIFORNIA. North Hills man convicted of first degree murder for stabbing wife and shooting gay son.

DOJ. We want info on ‘anti-administration activists’. ‘The Department of Justice has identified three people they call “anti-administration activists,” and have served search warrants on Facebook demanding those users’ private account information — and thousands of others who interacted with those users. Facebook has not disclosed whether it plans to, or already has, complied with the warrants.

ARIZONA. Democrat Kirsten Sinema launches Senate bid. “Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is running for Senate against Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, setting up a marquee race between a former progressive-turned-centrist Democrat and one of President Donald Trump’s harshest Republican critics.

BETSY DEVOS. Harvard students stood with fists raised, banners during Education Secretary’s speech.

WATCH: Protesters at Harvard University interrupt speech by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. https://t.co/HCKPkAKiSp — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 28, 2017

ABUSERS OF THEMSELVES. Flyer handed out by UKIP activists sparks outrage: ‘The homophobic flyer, titled ‘Homosexuality – the real alternative’, suggests gay people are living a self-styled “alternative lifestyle” which the Nazi leader could also have been claiming to do.’

JENNIFER HUDSON. This is why I threw my shoe at drag queen and worship leader Scott Weaver on The Voice.

SCOTLAND. Gay couple has first-ever church wedding in UK: “History has been made after the UK’s first same-sex church wedding took place in Edinburgh. Peter Matthews and Alistair Dinnie were married at St John’s Church, run by the Scottish Episcopal Church (SEC). Church authorities voted to amend canon law in June, allowing same-sex couples to be married in church during the General Synod in Edinburgh.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Coming Out.

COVER OF THE DAY. Lorde sings Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Huntington “Love is Love”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Kele Chiakalu.

Started writing music again and I'm excited! No gimmicks. No frills. Lots of love and genuine things I'm ready to share with you all. Let the sunshine in 👨🏾✨⚡️🌙 #BlackBoyJoy A post shared by Kelechi (@kelechiakalu) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Super excited! Just a few more days until Berlin 🇩🇪 Milan/Florence 🇮🇹 and Paris 🇫🇷 ✨👋🏾 #BlackBoyJoy #KelechiTravels A post shared by Kelechi (@kelechiakalu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT