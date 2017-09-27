Conservatives, Including Former PM Tony Abbott, are Furious That Macklemore is Performing ‘Same Love’ at NRL Final

If You’re a Man with a Certain Face Shape, Your Sex Drive is Higher and You’re More Likely to Cheat: STUDY

Amid Australia’s nationwide postal vote on gay marriage, Macklemore has been scheduled to perform his LGBTQ anthem “Same Love” at the National Rugby League final match, and conservatives, including former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, are up in arms.

They are calling for the NRL to drop the singer.

SBS reports:

The track’s lyrics discusses LGBTQI rights and was recorded during the campaign to legalise same-sex marriage in Washington State in 2012.

However, former NRL player Tony Wall has written a petition to NRL boss Todd Greenberg to “take LGBTIQ politics out of the NRL”.

“It will be very difficult to watch the NRL Grand Final with my wife and five young children as the event will be heavily politicised with a LGBTIQ anthem taking centre stage,” he writes in the petition.

“My family and many other loyal NRL fans, who are No voters, will not feel comfortable watching the Grand Final when the NRL is imposing such a bold political stance on its fans while the issue is currently being voted on by the Australian people.”

Mr Abbott tweeted his support for the petition.

“Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!” he said.