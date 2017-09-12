New Documentary Probes the Uninvestigated Death of LGBTQ Icon Marsha P. Johnson: WATCH

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, directed by David France (How to Survive a Plague) has been making the rounds on the festival circuit and is coming to Netflix on October 6.

The trailer for the documentary has just been released and you can watch it above.

Johnson, the LGBTQ activist, performer, and self-described “street queen” started the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries with Sylvia Rivera and was found dead in the Hudson River in 1992.

Her death was ruled a suicide and police never investigated it, but many thought she had been murdered.

In the film, trans activist Victoria Cruz searches for the truth behind Johnson’s death and reveals the life behind the NYC icon, Warhol model, and activist who played a prominent role in the Stonewall uprising and the ignition of the LGBTQ rights movement.