Megyn Kelly Gets the Death Glare from Jane Fonda After Asking About Her Plastic Surgery: WATCH

What it’s Like to be Gay and in a Street Gang

Megyn Kelly’s new morning show is making headlines, but not necessarily the kind she’d like. Her Will & Grace cast interview was widely blasted after she asked a superfan about “the gay thing” earlier this week, and now she’s been given the death glare by Jane Fonda after asking about the 79-year-old actress and activist’s plastic surgery.

“We really want to talk about that now?”, Fonda snapped. “Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did,” she went on, turning to co-star Robert Redford.

Watch (original video was blocked on YouTube):