Seth Meyers Rips ‘Sh***y Landlord’ Trump for His Inadequate Response to Puerto Rico’s Disaster: WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 27, 2017 | 1:17pm

puerto rico seth meyers

Seth Meyers had a few things to say to Donald Trump about his lackluster response to what looks to be a massive humanitarian disaster in Puerto Rico.

Trump finally tweeted about the crisis on Monday, but chose to criticize the territory about its infrastructure and finances:

Blasted Meyers: “Hey! Don’t go after Puerto Rico for their financial problems now. Victims of tragedy aren’t looking for real talk.”

He added:

“People don’t have clean drinking water, and your first instinct is to tell them they owe money? What are you, some kind of sh***y landlord? Oh, right. You were a sh***y landlord.”

Meyers went on:

“It took you a full week before you even sent someone to check out the situation. For a guy with such a crooked little boner for first responders you sure are a last responder. You’re like the guy who says he’ll help his friend move and just shows up at the end for pizza.”

And finally, Meyers reminded the “make America great again” loser that Puerto Rico is, in fact, part of America.

Watch:



