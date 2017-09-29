Towleroad

When Your Girlfriend’s Gay Friend is Getting Way Too Close to Her: WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 29, 2017 | 7:38am

gay best friend

What would you do if your significant other had a friend they were more intimate with than you?

A girl and her gay best friend get too close for comfort in My Girlfriend’s Gay Friend, a compelling new short from Chris Reinacher.

Watch:



