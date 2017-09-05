Trump Cruelly Ends DACA Immigration Program for 800,000 ‘Dreamers’, Kicks it to Congress

Irish Man Beaten and Bitten by Gang of Ten in Horrific Homophobic Assault

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party (SDP) is planning a referendum that would prevent any possibility of legalizing same-sex marriage.

SDP leader Liviu Dragnea (above) said the referendum would limit the constitutional definition of the family.

According to Novinite, plans for the referendum emerged after activist group the Family Coalition collected 3 million signatures in favor of constitutionally defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman rather than “spouses” as it is now.

At a party meeting, Dragnea said: “Our intention is to end the organization of the referendum to change the constitution on the issue of the family this fall.”

Few Romanian politicians openly support gay marriage or civil partnerships. Among the exceptions are the centrist President Klaus Joachim, who has said he supports tolerance and openness to others.

Under Romanian law, the constitution may be changed upon a proposal by the President, the government, a quarter of all MPs or at least 500,000 citizens.

Parliament must approve any change which will then be voted on in a referendum.

(Photo: Partidul Social Democrat licensed under (cc-by-2.0)