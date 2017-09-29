52 Rugby Players from 6 Teams Got Naked for a New 2018 Charity Calendar to Fight Male Cancer: LOOK

San Juan Mayor Explodes at Trump Official: ‘This is Not a Good News Story. This is a People are Dying Story’ — WATCH

Players from six inclusive UK rugby teams have stripped down for a new 2018 charity cancer to benefit Balls To Cancer, which helps the fight against testicular cancer.

Players from The Manchester Village Spartans, the Swansea Vikings, the Newcastle Ravens, the Kings Cross Steelers, the Caledonian Thebans, and the Northampton Outlaws took it all off.

Said photographer Monty McKinnen of the shoot.

“Turning up to each club was a challenge as we didn’t know who the players would be, or how comfortable they’d be when we asked them to strip and get up close to pose with each other It turned out in the end they didn’t need much encouragement to derobe. In fact at one club we turned around to find them all stood there naked on the pitch before I’d even got the camera out! I have so much admiration for these guys who bared all for charity. 200,000 men are diagnosed with cancer every year. 80,000 of those will die from their cancer. It’s time we got to grips and get a hand on the situation. I hope this calendar empowers guys to check their packages more often and to feel comfortable talking about male cancers.”

Check out a selection of the sexy photos HERE.

Check out a video preview below:

And you can buy a copy of the calendar (not work friendly) HERE.