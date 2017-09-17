Seans Spicer Surprise Emmys Cameo Elicits Gasps from the Audience, Cursing from Twitter: WATCH

Student Shot Dead by Police at Georgia Tech Was LGBTQ Activist, Pride Alliance President

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the Emmy awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, who introduced the former White House Press Secretary as Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy won an Emmy this year for her parody of Spicer on SNL.

The reveal of Spicer drew gasps from the audience and swift backlash on Twitter.

Spicer’s appearance was the punchline to a joke about ratings which mocked Trump’s hyperbole.

Said Spicer “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world.”

Watch:

Are you watching what @SeanSpicer confirmed is the largest #Emmys ever, period? What are you waiting for? https://t.co/Fa37TDorZB pic.twitter.com/MGHlTN3JdO — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 18, 2017

Twitter was not having it:

Sean Spicer sold his soul to work for Trump and repeatedly lied from the podium. Hilarious! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 18, 2017

SEAN SPICER IN THE GREEN ROOM STANDING ALONE STARING AT HIS PHONE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer gets a recovery tour after lying to the public for months but the first woman nominee is supposed to go into hiding Fuck sexism — JeremyConstantinople (@smartflexin) September 18, 2017

.@seanspicer can normalize himself in good fun, but he still passionately advocated against human rights, health care, & American values — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) September 18, 2017

Congrats to @seanspicer for his new job as the punchline to an unfunny joke — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 18, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer was willingly the face of a white supremacist for months. He has no place on a stage that supposedly values equality.#Emmys — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer: media needs to stop acting like everyone who's been on the TeeVee Box is normal, nice, and their friends. He's a villain. — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 18, 2017