Seans Spicer Surprise Emmys Cameo Elicits Gasps from the Audience, Cursing from Twitter: WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 17, 2017 | 10:41pm

Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the Emmy awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, who introduced the former White House Press Secretary as Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy won an Emmy this year for her parody of Spicer on SNL.

The reveal of Spicer drew gasps from the audience and swift backlash on Twitter.

Spicer’s appearance was the punchline to a joke about ratings which mocked Trump’s hyperbole.

Said Spicer “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world.”

Watch:

Twitter was not having it:



