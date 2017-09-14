Ted Cruz on Sex Toys: ‘Adults Should Do Whatever They Want in Their Bedrooms’ – WATCH

Henry Rollins and The Shirtless Painter Make Each Other into Works of Art: WATCH

Ted Cruz sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash to talk about the tweet heard ’round the world and his attitude toward consenting adults and sex toys.

Cruz said the “like” made on a bisexual porn video on his Twitter account was a staffer: “It was not me. And it’s not gonna happen again. This was a screw-up.”

When pressed on the irony that he pushed legislation trying to ban the sale of sex toys, Cruz went off on the media and the left:

“I am saying that consenting adults should do whatever they want in their bedrooms. And, you know, the media and the left seem obsessed with sex! Let people do what they want!”

Watch: