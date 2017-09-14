Towleroad

BREAKING: Seth Meyers: Things are So Bad, Trump’s Allies Say He’s Being Secretly Drugged – WATCH

Ted Cruz on Sex Toys: ‘Adults Should Do Whatever They Want in Their Bedrooms’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
September 14, 2017 | 1:59pm

ted cruz

Ted Cruz sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash to talk about the tweet heard ’round the world and his attitude toward consenting adults and sex toys.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Ruthlessly Mocks Ted Cruz’s Porn-Liking Excuses: WATCH

Cruz said the “like” made on a bisexual porn video on his Twitter account was a staffer: “It was not me. And it’s not gonna happen again. This was a screw-up.”

When pressed on the irony that he pushed legislation trying to ban the sale of sex toys, Cruz went off on the media and the left:

“I am saying that consenting adults should do whatever they want in their bedrooms. And, you know, the media and the left seem obsessed with sex! Let people do what they want!”

Watch:

Posted September 14, 2017 at 1:59pm ETC by Andy Towle
in POLITICS, Ted Cruz



You Might Also Like